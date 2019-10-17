Before the Federal elections only a few days left, the leaders in the works (PHOTOS)

After Wednesday, appeasing the voters in Quebec, the leaders of three major parties were split, with liberal leader Justin Trudeau decided to stay.

Yesterday he started in Montreal, then went to a rally in Sherbrooke, and is now moving in the opposite direction, starting with Trois-rivières, which became the subject of intense competition, and after a few stops will return to Montreal.

Conservative leader Andrew Scheer attacks the Toronto suburb of Brampton will then continue the event in the heart of Toronto, then fly to the East to the rally, in the County of Pictou, Nova Scotia.

And the leader of the New Democrats Jagmeet Singh starts with the Welland, near Niagara falls, where a former MP Malcolm Allen tries to regain his former position.

To support them there will arrive the leader of the Ontario NDP Andrea Horvath, who will conduct the campaign with Singh, informed her former Deputy.

Then Singh will go with performances in Toronto and Brampton, including the rally, declared as Upri-Singh.