Before the fight, Nurmagomedov – Pare the men held a battle of views (video)

| July 8, 2019 | Sport | No Comments

Перед поединком Нурмагомедов - Порье бойцы провели битву взглядов (видео)

Khabib Nurmagomedov
The champion of UFC lightweight Khabib Nurmagomedov and interim champion Dustin Pare held in Las Vegas press conference, which ended with the traditional battle of the views.

The duel ended quite suddenly, the men looked into each other’s eyes and with a smile shook hands.

Recall that the fight will take place in Abu Dhabi on 7 September, as part of the UFC 242.

