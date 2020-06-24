Before the first after the restart of the season with a home match of the Premier League “Manchester United” posted on the “old Trafford” photo 40 thousand fans (video)
June 24, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
In the stands old Trafford
Today in the 31st round of the English Premier League “Manchester United”, which occupies the 5th place in the standings, will take one of the competitors in the fight for the Champions League – mates from Sheffield.
Note that clubs divide only 2 points.
And a little to recreate the atmosphere of support the red devils home games, the leadership of the MOJ, it was decided to place at the stadium “old Trafford” photos of more than 40 thousands of fans from 190 countries.