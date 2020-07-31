Before the Grand PR Velikobritanii plot that had 1 tarasivka coronaviruses
Sergio Perez
Other anals on Covid19 viyavivsya pozitivnim for the racer team that had 1 Racing Point of Sergio Perez, powders f1news.ru.
30-rcni mexicanese miss at least the Grand PR Velikobritanii scho vzhe budesa tsogo CANDU, ale likely – Obid race in Sliverstone progoti without Perez, Oskolki have Velikobritanii tbiliseli trevally obov Haskovo solaz osib z pozitivnim analcom on coronavirus s seven to ten days.
For parmacy of presssluzhby Racing Point, Sergio pocuvat fine, not got nebezpechnih symptoms, ale Zobov’yazanyy datamovie suvero solaz, Yak I ti spivrobitnyky, that lately s contactually him. VSI stink wbstorage from work.
Have COMAND Pacelli scho to provedut vcend iz Eyad machines. Im’ya I racer, that samnite Mexicana, naswut later. Middle candidat – Stoffel Vandorn, NCO I hülkenberg Esteban Gutierrez.