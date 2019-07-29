Before the match for the super Cup of Ukraine, the police made mass arrests of fans (photo)

July 29, 2019
Before the match for the super Cup of Ukraine between “Dynamo” and “Shakhtar” (2:1), which was held in Odessa, in the police Department for clarification of circumstances was brought 12 fans of one of the teams participating in the football match, the official website of the National police of the Odessa region.

These persons tried to start a fight in the Park Shevchenko, unflattering comments about law enforcement officers who were on duty on protection of a public order at the entrance to the stadium is marked in the communique.

I should add that football hooligans were noted during the match.

So, on the 40 th minute of the goalkeeper of Kiev Denis Boyko stunned fallen next to a firecracker, and the goalkeeper fell to the turf. Referee Vitaliy Romanov from the Dnieper had for some time play pause.

Got counterpart Boyko – fans threw flares and firecrackers and Andriy Pyatov.

