Before the match for the Supercup of England there was a mass fight of fans “Teams” and “Liverpool” (video)

August 5, 2019
Перед матчем за Суперкубок Англии произошла массовая драка фанов "МанСити" и "Ливерпуля" (видео)

Yesterday in the capital of England hosted the super Cup match in which the champion of the English Premier League “Manchester city” beat on penalties Vice-champion – “Liverpool” (1:1, pen. 5:4).

With bright game shown by both teams at Wembley, it could not compete less bright and “warm” meeting the fans MS and Liverpool in the London underground shortly before the match.

Police have launched an investigation into the incident.

