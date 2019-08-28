Before the match of the playoffs of the Champions League fans parked in front of the stadium tank (photo)
Before the second match of the knockout stages of the Champions League, “Crvena Zvezda” – “young boys” which took place yesterday in the Serbian capital, local fans had parked a Soviet tank T-55 in front of his stadium “Rajko Mitic”. On the tank was done the emblem of the “red Star” and the words “Northern army” is the name of the Association of Belgrade ultras.
According to unconfirmed reports, this tank was captured in Vukovar.
We add that the match in Belgrade was played in a draw 1:1, with the first match in Switzerland (2:2), gave the opportunity to “Tsrvena zvezde” for the second year in a row to reach the group stage of the Champions League.
After the match, the players went “on Board” with pyrotechnics in his hands.
We will remind, in last year’s group stage, the players, “Napoli” before going to the field have passed through the hellish tunnel of the stadium “red Star”.