Before the match with “Dynamo”, “Shakhtar” defeated “Obolon-Brovar” in a test match
May 27, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
FC “Shakhtar”
Shakhtar Donetsk have entered the final phase of preparation for the official restart of the season.
In a friendly match wards of Luis Castro in “one-gate” beat “Obolon-Brovar” (4:0).
Goals Shakhtar scored by Alan Patrick, Marlos, Marcos Antonio and Aunt.
A few days earlier, Shakhtar have scored as many goals in the gates of Lviv “movement”, however, their goal failed to save “dry” – 4:1.
We will remind, on Sunday in the match of 24-th round of Ukrainian Premier League Shakhtar at the NSC Olimpiyskiy will host “Dynamo”. The match will start at 17:00.