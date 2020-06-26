Before the restart of the NBA season sixteen players appeared to be infected with coronavirus
June 26, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Alex Laziness
During the execution of the plan for preparing the restart of the NBA season, basketball players undergo mandatory testing for coronavirus.
The leadership of the League held 302 test, 16 of which are positive, or 5.3% of the total pool of tested, says ESPN. The names of the contracted players are not called.
Thus, the players will have to go on forced self-isolation and will be able to return to the training process only after a corresponding decision by the medical staff.
Earlier it became known that COVID-19 was detected in the Ukrainian legionary “Sacramento kings” Alexey Lenya.
The NBA season is scheduled to resume on 30 July with 22 teams. The location of the selected Orlando, Florida.