Before the start of the NASCAR in the pits the black racer was found by the monster to hunt-hangman’s noose (video)
Bubba Wallace
In Boxing the only black pilot NASCAR Bubba Wallace before the start of the postponed race in Alabama has been found monster to hunt-hangman loop, according to xsport.ua.
Guide race beginning its own investigation into racism. The loop in the US is considered a manifestation of aggressive racial discontent because of the Association with lynching.
Access to the pits during a strict quarantine rules are only members of the teams, series and circuit. Sam Wallace also spoke on the topic of the incident.
“Today’s heinous act of hatred and racism is extremely upset me and was a painful reminder that we as a society still have a long way to go”.
Recall, after the last race in Atlanta Wallace nearly died after crossing the finish line, the rider lost consciousness. During polygonacea interview with Wallace passed out, and the doctors had to give him emergency medical care.