Before vbnewline Play League journal, the forward “real” tarasivka coronaviruses
July 28, 2020 | Sport | No Comments|
Mariano Diaz
Madridski “real” patogiu scho the results vcherashnie perevirka coronavirus weavile 26-ronago of naparnika Mariano Diaz.
26-rcni domninskaya gravity pocuvat good I pereboeva on samotorac the home – respectively to medychne Protocol nform the press Department real.
August 7 real Madrid held on wisd match-answer 1/8 finalu League journal to Play against “Manchester Siti”. First match on “Santiago Bernabeu” zavershilsya Peremoga anglica – 2:1.
Diaz have CHempionat Span season-2019/20 shrav n’yat match I scored one goal (at Madrid 1 March in paremoremo match against “Barcelona” – 2:0).