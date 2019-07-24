Began selling Skoda Fabia R5 evo
The first copies of the new rally car on sale.
As the press service of Skoda Auto, the sports division of the Czech company has announced the beginning of sales of the first copies of the new rally car Fabia R5 evo. The purchase was made by a private company.
It is noted that the first car went to the team of Toni Gardemeister Services (TGS), and the car keys were handed to the team captain Sharkey Králová, which is responsible for client program Skoda Motorsport.
In turn, Tony Gardemeister noted that he is very proud to be the first client who got a new product. Team riders will perform at the new model on August 1, 2019 at an event in Finland.
