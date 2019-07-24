Began selling Skoda Fabia R5 evo

| July 24, 2019 | Techno | No Comments
Loading...

Начались продажи Skoda Fabia R5 evo

The first copies of the new rally car on sale.

As the press service of Skoda Auto, the sports division of the Czech company has announced the beginning of sales of the first copies of the new rally car Fabia R5 evo. The purchase was made by a private company.

It is noted that the first car went to the team of Toni Gardemeister Services (TGS), and the car keys were handed to the team captain Sharkey Králová, which is responsible for client program Skoda Motorsport.

In turn, Tony Gardemeister noted that he is very proud to be the first client who got a new product. Team riders will perform at the new model on August 1, 2019 at an event in Finland.

Share Button
Loading...

Related Posts

About The Author

Lilly Nice
magictr

Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.