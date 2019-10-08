“Beginning of the end”: a well-known investment Bank predicted the dollar suicide
Analysts of the Danish investment Bank Saxo Bank published a report called Dollar-killer, which refers to the fact that the world will face a serious crisis of planetary scale, and only the devaluation of U.S. currency may slightly delay it.
Bankers believe that the hegemony of the dollar affects the global financial system and the economy. In particular, Saxo Bank chief economist Steen Jakobsen believes that due to the overvaluation of the dollar suffer the developing countries, and the dependence on dollar financing stifled the growth of the world economy as a whole. Moreover, the shortage of dollar liquidity it is difficult to count on the normalization of the situation in the world economy, RIA Novosti reported. Furthermore, additional problems arise from the fact that “a stronger dollar and lack of liquidity will put pressure on global economic growth and the creation of a de facto deflation, despite the efforts of Central banks to reduce interest rates.
Economist at Saxo Bank assumes to maintain the world economy was only one of the unused instrument of the depreciation of the dollar. In the us political elite also formed a consensus that the U.S. needs urgently to devalue. However, even if the political decision on devaluation is adopted and successfully implemented, its effects are unlikely to be useful to the United States in the long term.
“A weaker dollar may only buy us some time, but the weak currency is not a structural solution. United States, be careful with your wishes!”, — analysts Saxo Bank.
According to them, afraid of their desires, Washington is for several reasons. First, EU member States and China will meet devaluation on devaluation in order to preserve the competitiveness of their goods and services on the world market. Second, the global financial system the dollar can not survive attempts by Washington to solve all problems at the expense of cheapening of the dollar.