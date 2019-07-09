Behind the Ukrainians: Putin spoke about the secret agreements with Obama in 2014
Russian President Vladimir Putin said about the existence in the year 2014, of the agreements between the United States and his country over Ukraine. He told this in an interview with U.S. Director Oliver stone for his new film “In the struggle for Ukraine”, writes TASS.
The master of the Kremlin has complained that, say, the US has not fulfilled its part of the agreement on Ukraine, which were discussed with former US President Barack Obama during a telephone conversation in 2014.
Putin also refused to give details of a telephone conversation, citing the confidentiality of the topic.
“You know, Obama is not the President, but nevertheless there are certain things that we (not speak)”, — said the head of the Russian state. “In any case, I can say that our agreements that were reached in this telephone conversation with the American side has not been executed”, — Putin said.
“I would stop, I would not in details“, — he said.
Talking about the prospects of Russian-Ukrainian relations, Putin repeated the old propaganda thesis that the deterioration of relations was allegedly provoked by “the coup in Kiev in 2014. “And the second part is the propaganda of the current government of Ukraine, which puts Russia as the culprit of all following this tragic event,” — said Putin.
