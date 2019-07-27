Bek-the vocalist of Paul Zibrova tried force casting the tenth season of the X Factor
A Grand celebration of the birth of the show “X-factor” on STB TV-channel is gaining momentum! Already from 14 September to congratulate pet project will be all — the 10th season will bring together a record number of stars of Ukrainian and world show-business. They will appear as a guest jury members, special guests, spectators and even participants.
Try your hand at the casting came backing singer Pavlo Zibrov — Sirenko Ilona.
“Now I’m on maternity leave, but unless it can prevent, if you live scene? Before the decree, I worked for five years on the backing vocals of Pavel Zibrov. Now we keep in touch and very friendly. I have copyrighted material that you really want to show as a solo artist. But Pavel doesn’t know I went to the casting of “X-factor” — it’s a surprise!” — said Ilona.
She came on the “X-factor” five years ago, but have not heard the coveted “Yes”. During this time the singer has gained experience and now believes in himself and his own x-factor. How did Sirenko Ilona, you will support my ex-colleague Paul Zibrov and evaluated whether the judges song choice, learn from September 14 to broadcast to the STB.