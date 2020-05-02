Belarus is looking for alternative sources of Russian oil supplies
Belarus first began to buy oil from Saudi Arabia, having signed a contract for the purchase of 80 thousand tons of oil, state oil company Saudi Agama.
About it reports “Hvil” with reference to BelTA.
“Purchased the first batch of oil from Saudi Aramco. It is 80 thousand tons. The expected oil tanker in the port of Klaipeda on may 11,” — said the press Secretary of concern “Belneftekhim” Alexander Tishchenko.
Belarus made a contract with Saudi Arabia after the conflict with the Kremlin over the price of “black gold” and the actual stop of Russian deliveries in January and February. Belneftekhim noted that in may expected oil supplies from Russia in the amount of 1.13 million tons. Now, however, Belarus will actively work to find alternative sources netpostback. Almost a quarter of the 2 million tons of oil, purchased by the nation in April, came from Norway and Azerbaijan. Saudi Arabia’s decision to increase production and the collapse of prices in world markets has simplified the search for raw materials.
By 2023, Belarus plans to build the pipeline, which will allow a reverse to pump oil from Poland. In April, for the Mozyr oil refinery via the port of Odessa was delivered a consignment of Azerbaijani oil for OJSC “Naftan” — part of the Norwegian oil transshipment in the port of Klaipeda. Tankers brought for 85 thousand tons of oil.
“When oil supplies from the South to the Odessa — Brody pipeline or in the other direction when reversing from Poland, the plants can share their raw materials. We basically all oil pipelines alternative was only to Mozyr, but now will work jumper, which will allow the supply of oil to provide two of the plant”, — told the “Belneftekhim”.
As reported by “Hvilya”, Saudi Arabia has brought down oil supplies from Russia to Europe. Supplies of Russian Urals fell by 41%, to 935 thousand tons. Poland is almost completely abandoned the Maritime supply of raw materials from Russia. Only one party size of 66.5 million tons arrived in the port of Gdansk in April, which is almost 6 times lower than the March purchases ($377 thousand tons).