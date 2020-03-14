Belarus may get us oil
After large-scale decline in prices for “black gold”, which happened because of the conflict of Russia and Saudi Arabia, it became known that Belarus will be able to get us oil in the shortest possible time. About it reported in a press-service of the US State Department, citing a telephone conversation with Secretary Mike Pompeo with foreign Minister of Belarus Vladimir Makei.
The United States expressed readiness to immediately start selling oil in Belarus at competitive market prices. Earlier Minsk has any misunderstandings with Moscow on the purchase of Russian oil.
“The Secretary of state reaffirmed the desire of American companies to begin immediately to sell oil to Belarus at competitive market prices“, — stated in the message of Department.
Pompeo and Makei discussed intensification of bilateral relations, in particular through the organization of the visit of the American chamber of a high-level delegation to Minsk in 2020.
Earlier in seaport South arrived the first tanker with oil, which ordered the Belarus from-for disagreements with the supply of oil from Russia.
The website “Today” wrote that Ukraine plans to start oil transit to Belarusian oil processing at oil trunk pipeline “Odesa – Brody”, as well as to transport the resource by rail.
We will remind, the government of Belarus discussed with Ukraine, Azerbaijan, Kazakhstan, Poland and Baltic countries, the options of oil supplies, because it considers economically feasible to pay Russian oil companies a premium to the price of oil in the same volume.
Russia is ready to reduce the cost of energy for Minsk in exchange for the accession of Belarus to the Russian Federation.
And recently, the Belarusian authorities declared that do not see the feasibility in continuing the work on the roadmaps for the integration with Russia to solve oil issues.