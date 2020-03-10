Belarus wants to use falling oil prices to deal with Russia
Minsk to conclude an advantageous agreement with Moscow on the supply of raw materials amid falling world oil prices.This statement was made by Prime Minister of Belarus Sergei Rumas, reports “BelTA”.
Also Belarusian Prime Minister called an extraordinary solution to Russia about the sale of Ministry of Finance currency. Also, Sergei Rumas said that Belarus can not yet assess the full impact of the devaluation of the Russian ruble and the sharp decline in oil prices, but will monitor developments.
“Our national Bank on this basis will build its strategy”,- said the Prime Minister.
Rocmas added that currently there are additional opportunities to negotiate with the Russian Federation on oil. Other details he did not elaborate.
We will remind, on Monday, March 9, world markets collapsed the price of oil. The drop was about 30%, Brent crude during trading broke the previous low of 31.38 per barrel and continued to fall in price. This provoked the fall of the rouble.