Belarusian Bombshell Nina Serebrova Dons The World’s Tiniest Bikini During Greek Getaway
View this post on Instagram
Bikini o’clock ???? @fashionnova babe
The model is standing with one leg in front of the other, in a pose that further accentuates the curves of her body. Nina is looking at a point off-camera to her left, shooting a killer gaze while maintaining her lips parted for a seductive facial expression.
As of the time of this writing, the post — which Nina shared with her 2.6 million Instagram followers — had garnered more than 27,000 likes within a little over a day of being posted. Within that time, the photo also brought it upwards of 350 comments. Users of the social media app who are fans of the fitness guru took to the popular social media app to praise her good looks, and to express their admiration for her.
“I think the weather in Greece is hotter after your visit,” one user chimed in, trailing the comment with a couple of hugging-face emoji.
“My favorite babe,” another user raved, including a series of heart eyes emoji after the words.
Loading…
“Stunning,” a third fan added, echoing the other comments.
After posting this photo, Nina also shared another snapshot from herself in the pool. This time she is leaning against the glass, putting her booty front and center.
View this post on Instagram
Living my best #life at @hideoutsuites ???? best caption wins shoutout on stories ???? #greece #ios #iosisland #villa #pool #poolview #vacation #vacations #moment