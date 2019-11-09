Belarusian gostv potrollit Prime Minister Medvedev
Leading Belarusian state TV channel ONT Dmitry Semchenko in the transfer “Will include…” explained the Prime Minister Dmitry Medvedev why Belarus doesn’t want to be a “bargaining chip” in Russian politics.
As reported NO, it’s in the transmission was about the reaction of Medvedev’s interview with the President of Belarus Alexander Lukashenko to Kazakhstan journalists, in which the Belarusian leader said that all across the country war “was not ours”. Medvedev said on this, they say, it is strange to hear such words — the war for Belarus are not strangers, and you cannot tarnish the heroism of their ancestors.
“The wrong war, and the heroism of their ancestors — it is said in a famous city, where Dmitry Medvedev, hardly ever visit, two big differences,” said Semchenko, alluding to the Ukrainian Odessa — “the memory of the deeds of the Holy. Only the star of Hero of the Soviet Union received almost five hundred Belarusians, so I will try very quickly to eliminate historical gaps in the government of Russia…”.