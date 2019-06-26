Belarusians celebrated in new York on the occasion of Kupala: vivid PHOTO
About two hundred people gathered in the Park at Ward Pound Ridge in upstate new York to celebrate the feast of Kupala worshipped by the Eastern Slavs since time immemorial.
Most attending the event – the natives of Belarus, where the Midsummer rites have survived to this day. In order not to lose contact with their native culture, members of the Belarusian Diaspora every year pay tribute to tradition and get together on the eve of the summer solstice, said Irina Shumskaya, President of the Belarusian educational League of America.
Two days spent in nature, was filled with exciting forms of leisure and uninterrupted intercourse. The guests sang songs and danced around the campfire, in the woods looking for a magical fern flower, participated in sports, humorous games and lesson of the Belarusian language, went Hiking through the woods, and doing yoga on the grass, were treated to traditional Belarusian dishes and bathed in the light of the moon. The highlight of the event was the acoustic performance of the Belarusian-American project KAZINAK.
According to the majority, the organization of the festival every year is getting better and more diverse, for which he should thank the Association “Pahonia” and the online community “Belarusians of sin a. The times of lagcha”.