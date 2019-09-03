Belgian little Princess came to school in the Ukrainian embroidered shirt (photo)

While in Ukraine, arguing whether students form and what it should be during the holidays and weekdays, unexpected support school shirts expressed by the Princess of Belgium. 11-year-old Eleanor came to school in a white shirt with red-black pattern. Embroidered blouse combined with dark pants and shoes in sporty style.

Photo from the school the Princess Eleanor, was published by the Embassy of Ukraine in Belgium.

In the Ukrainian segment of social networks admire that embroidery was unobtrusive but colourful element of the image of a teenage girl.

Recall, the Ukrainian stars on 2 September was also dressed in shirts, though not massively. So, in an embroidered blouse has led to school children Marichka Padalko.

