Belgian professional cyclist died during a stage of the Tour of Poland
During the third stage of the race Tour of Poland-2019 in the fall, killed 22-year-old Belgian rider Borg Lambrecht reports cyclingnews.com.
During the rainy phase of a Lotto Soudal rider crashed into a concrete drainage pipe.
Lambrecht was immediately taken to hospital by helicopter, where doctors managed to resuscitate him after a condition of clinical death. However, after a few hours Bjorg died in the hospital.
During the fall of Lambrecht telecasting of the third stage of the Tour of Poland has not yet begun, so the incident was not captured on video, the newspaper notes.
Lambrecht was considered one of the main favorites of the Tour of Poland.
Borg played for the team Lotto Soudal 2018. In its composition, he took second place at the UCI road world Championships U-23.
This season, the Belgian won the youth classification of Dauphine and has also held the 6-th and 4-th place in two prestigious one-day races – “Amstel gold race” and “Flash Vallone” respectively.