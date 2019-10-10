Belgium opponent scored nine goals and got the first ticket to the Euro 2020: overview videos of the matches
Thursday, October 10, in four groups resumed the qualifiers of the European championship 2020, the results of which the first member of the final of the tournament early was the team of Belgium. As you know, the Ukrainian national team match against the Lithuanians will hold on October 11 in Kharkiv.
Group C
Netherlands — Northern Ireland — 3:1 (Depay, 81, 90+4, L. de Jong, 90+1 — Maginnis, 75).
The defender of Juventus and the national team of the Netherlands, Mattijs de Licht 20 years and 59 days he became the youngest ever national team football player, who played for the “orange” 20 games (the previous record belonged to the famous Clarence Seedorf, who won the “twenty” in 20 years and 331 days). Yes, even the victory of his team in stoppage time!
Belarus — Estonia — 0:0.
Position of commands: 1. Netherlands — 12 points (5 matches); 2. Germany — 12 (5); 3. Northern Ireland — 12 (6); 4. Belarus — 4 (6); 5. Estonia — 1 (6).
Group E
Slovakia — Wales — 1:1 (Kucka, 53 — Moore, 25). On 88 minutes the Slovaks removed Gamber.
Croatia — Hungary — 3:0 (Modric, 5, Petkovic, 24, 42). In the 55th minute, the Croat Perisic missed a penalty, and in the 56th — Hungarians removed Leinheiser.
Position of commands: 1. Croatia — 13 (6); 2. Slovakia — 10 (6); 3. Hungary — 9 (6); 4. Wales — 7 (5); 5. Azerbaijan — 1 (5).
Group G
Austria — Israel — 3:1 (Lazzaro, 41, Hinteregger, 56, Sabitzer, 88 — Zahavi, 34).
Latvia — Poland — 0:3 (Lewandowski, 9, 13, 76).
In the last seven games for Bayern and the national team of Poland is the author of a hat-trick Robert Lewandowski scored 10 goals. All in all, on account of the striker has 17 goals in 14 games of the season.
Northern Macedonia — Slovenia — 2:1 (Elmas, 50, 68 — Goal, 90+5, penalty).
Position of commands: 1. Poland — 16 (7); 2. Austria — 13 (7); 3. Northern Macedonia — 11 (7); 4. Slovenia — 11 (7); 5. Israel — 8 (7); 6. Latvia — 0 (7).
Group I
Belgium — San Marino — 9:0 (Lukaku, 28, 41, Chadli, 31, brolly, 35, own goal, Alderweireld, 43, tielemans, 45+1, Benteke, 79, Verscharen, 84, from a penalty, Castagniers, 90).
The first ball in gate “the football of dwarfs” became for the forward giant Belgians Romelu Lukaku 50th in the national team Jersey. To conquer such a solid level of 26-year-old striker of “inter” took 83 of the match.
Russia — Scotland — 4:0 (Dzagoev, 56, 70, Ozdoev, 60, Golovin, 84).
Kazakhstan — Cyprus — 1:2 (Arlanov, 34 — Sotiriou, 73, Kick, 84).
Position of commands: 1. Belgium — 21 (7); 2. 18 (7); 3. Cyprus — 10 (7); 4. Kazakhstan — 7 (7); 5. Scotland — 6 (7); 6. San Marino — 0 (7).
Thursday on the football fields of the world have also held friendly matches. In particular, the opponent of our team in the group of UEFA Euro 2020 Serbia at the stadium “Mladost” in kruševac in most snatched victory from Paraguay — 1:0 (Mitrovic, 90).
In two Brazil national team friendlies in the 100-th match for the national team of the forward of PSG and Neymar settled for a draw with Senegal — 1:1 (Firmino, 9, Dediu, 45), and the Kosovo national team defeated at home the opponents of the Gibraltar — 1:0 (Hasani, 69).
Videoobzor of the match Kosovo — Gibraltar
.
Photo Getty Images
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter