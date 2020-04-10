Belgium, under pressure from UEFA decided not to announce the completion of the championship the championship Sable postponed
Brugge is too early to celebrate the championship title
Professional football League of Belgium postponed the date of the decision on the fate of the remainder of the season-2019/20, reports Mundo Deportivo.
The leadership of the League has recommended to terminate the season because of the pandemic of coronavirus, and to recognize the champion of “Bruges”. This decision was approved at the General Assembly on April 15.
However, UEFA have expressed outrage at this decision and in the circular sent covertly threatened with banning clubs of associations that will finish ahead of the championship, to participate in European competition next season.
And the League decided to move the Assembly on April 24.
We will remind, after 29 rounds, the lead in the League Jupiler with a 15-point advantage holds “Bruges”, which is on loan the player of “Shakhtar” Eduard Sobol.