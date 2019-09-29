Bella and Gigi Hadid in a bright pink to show Off-White
Sister styles the stars of the show.
As part of the Paris fashion Week held a screening of the brad Off-White. In the fashion show participated Gigi and Bella Hadid, who has collaborated with the brand.
Gigi appeared on the podium in the deep sleeveless dress. Pink outfit with a high slit complements sandals with weaving and pink earrings. Note that under the dress the model was wearing a bra.
Bella was dressed in a pink dress with thin straps and with a magnificent hem. It will complement the pink sunglasses and sandals as her sister.