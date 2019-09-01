Bella and Gigi Hadid mourn grandmother
About the loss of family Hadid announced on his page in Instagram. Mama Bella and Gigi Hadid Yolanda published archival black-and-white photo of his mother and addressed the woman signature.
Rest in peace, my beautiful mother, I will honor you for the rest of my days… Until we meet again, I love you – said in the caption Yolanda.
On the death of her grandmother wrote and Bella Hadid, which also showed pictures of.
“I am so grateful for the Foundation she has built, and that gave birth to my best friend and my life – Yolanda Hadid. There’s so much she taught me strength, humor, grace, relationships, love,” – noted in the signature Bella.
Photo with grandma published another supermodel Gigi Hadid, who noted that the woman struggled with the disease six times during life.