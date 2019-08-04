Bella Hadid admired the perfect figure in leopard bikini
Bella Hadid, who went along with her older sister on vacation, never ceases to delight followers “hot” content. The girl really enjoyed the sun, sea, and regularly posting pictures in revealing outfits. A few hours ago, she showed a new series of such frames. 22-year-old model posing in a leopard print bikini, which almost does not conceal outstanding shape and curves of Hadid. His flawless body Bella showed on all sides, posted the photo from different angles.
In addition to a sexy swimsuit, black-and-white image of the model added the scarf print, huge Hoop earrings and a necklace with large pendants, which focus on beauty breast.
Bella also added a couple of photo stories, accompanied by a Flirty signatures: “Aqua-girl”, “I love sun” and a number of bright Emoji. Posts model, as always, had a huge hit with its subscribers. Fans bombarded Bella with enthusiasm and commentary, calling the most beautiful and seductive girl in the world.
Interestingly, Gigi, which usually focuses on workers, this time, and she could not resist hot photos in swimsuit. Apparently, this is due to the summer atmosphere. Besides Gigi’s heart long been free, so it’s full of lights with my sister and friends.