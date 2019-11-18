Bella Hadid and Sara Sampaio have been published in the same outfits
Models like outfit from the brand Michael Kors.
Sparkly dress-coat from Michael Kors looks fabulous.
Not surprisingly, it liked many celebrities, including Bella Hadid and her colleague Sara Sampaio, writes storinka.com.ua.
Bell demonstrated this on the runway, and Sarah chose for publication. The way Hadid added sandals with feathers, smooth hair and sudovy makeup. And Sampaio chose a more modest sandals, but used in make-up scarlet lipstick, and her hair left loose.