Bella Hadid and The Weeknd broke up again
According to Western media reports, another love story finished: 22-year-old Bella Hadid and 29-year-old Abel Tesfaye, aka The Weeknd, broke up. Reason — too busy schedules of both, which they’d sleep together too little time.
They are now in different places — both physically and spiritually. Bella is preparing for the fashion weeks, and Abel is busy with his music and upcoming acting debut,
— said the insider portal E! News.
According to the source, in a recent case the couple was not very and they often quarreled. However, Bella and Abel do not exclude the possibility that this story is not yet finished:
They hope that, perhaps, is again able to be together, but right now I want to focus on yourself and your work.
That the stars do not burn bridges, which makes sense, given their history luvisotto of breakups and comebacks. Bella Hadid and The Weeknd started Dating in 2015, met at the Coachella festival. In December they broke up, but in February next year again.
However, again not for long: at the end of the year, each went their own way. So, Abel started Dating Selena Gomez, in a relationship which was almost a year (and that ended very painfully). In the fall of 2017, this couple also broke up and in the summer of 2018 Abel and Bella reunited.
Last time together in public a few seen in the spring.