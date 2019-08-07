Bella Hadid broke up with her boyfriend, and her sister Gigi found new love (photo)
22-year-old American supermodel Bella Hadid broke up with her boyfriend — the owner of the award “Grammy”, 29-year-old canadian singer Abel Tesfaye known as The Weeknd. The reason is that they are too much time have to spend apart, as each engaged in their own career. “They are now in different places — both physically and spiritually,” a source told the publication E! News.
However, Bella and The Weeknd parted not for the first time. They met and started Dating in 2015. In November 2016, the couple broke up — again due to too tight working schedules. In may 2018 Hadid and Tesfaye (who for this time had time to spin a romance with singer Selena Gomez) resumed relations.
Bella and Abel
At that time, as Bella seems to have left alone, her older sister, 24-year-old Gigi Hadid, found a new love. As writes the edition People, former lover of a member of the band One Direction Zayn Malik already seen several times on dates with 26-year-old Tyler Cameron model and participant in the popular reality show “the Bachelorette” (a variant of the TV show “the Bachelor”). Tyler was also seen leaving the apartment early in the morning Gigi in new York.
Yet Hadid and Cameron are not in a hurry to declare themselves as a couple. They like each other and have a good time together. In “the Bachelorette” Tyler just reached the final, but hardly between him and the main heroine of the show Hannah brown will be having a serious romantic relationship.
Gigi and Tyler
We read in the Telegram channel, Facebook and Twitter