Bella Hadid came to the party in the stylish outfit
Bella Hadid is one of the most popular models in the world – recently celebrated the 23rd birthday. On the occasion of the famous beauty invited only the closest people. In a new York cafe Sadelle”s gathered the girl’s mother Yolanda Hadid, beloved sister of Gigi Hadid, brother Anwar with his girlfriend and close friends. All present had fun and enjoyed a truly American food: burgers, fries, fried bacon and a colourful cocktail. “Having a party with a 95 year,” joked Bella.
For the event she came in a stylish outfit: hooded black satin coat-dress with a belt at the waist, which she wore with black high translucent socks and chunky boots. Completed the image of the earrings, and bright makeup. It is interesting that Bella, who just recently became a blonde again appeared with dark hair.
Photos from the birthday party have long circled the network, but the birthday girl for work projects that reached them only recently. It showed some footage of posing for luxurious bouquets of roses, cakes and gifts. Fans of the girls began to congratulate her. But at the same time and praise what she’s slim and sexy.
By the way, hot shots is the real “trick” of the star, which recently was recognized as the most beautiful among celebrities. Photographers love to emphasis on the attractive and seductive appearance to Bella, asking her in a rather candid shooting.
One of the latest for Vogue Australia, where she tried on the image of the sexy cowboy. The girl had only underwear and accessories in the style of the Wild West. But because the fans could appreciate the chiseled figure of the 23-year-old star in full.