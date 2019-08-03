Bella Hadid criticized for photoshop of the buttocks

August 3, 2019
The photo shoot with the stars of Dior compared with photo, accidentally taken by the paparazzi “in my life”.

The difference in the shapes of supermodels Bella Hadid integralnih on photo in real life noticed in the account @fakegirlsfvckya. He “specializiruetsya” that exposes photoshopped celebrities.

In the post account compared with the Hadid is shooting for Dior Makeup and photo Hadid in a bikini, made after a paparazzi.

In the first picture the model is polubokom to the camera in a black bodysuit, hugging her buttocks with his hands. In the second image Hadid “caught” in the ultra-bikni. Netizens noted that the buttocks of supermodels are noticeably different on different images.

One of the users noted that recently saw Bella Hadid live in Los Angeles, and “her buttocks look sad”.

