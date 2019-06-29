Bella Hadid graced the cover of ELLE
Bella Hadid, which is one of the most popular models of our time, has pleased fans with new bright work. 22-year-old beauty graced the cover (or rather – two) famous glossy magazine French ELLE. They both turned out stylish and exquisite. At first the younger Hadid is shown in close-up. But because you can see her flawless makeup in colours by Dior, hat from new York designer Eugenia Kim and earrings by Bvlgari, perfect harmony with the tone of Bella’s eyes, reports the Chronicle.info with reference to RBC.
The second shot on the coast. Here Bella appeared in all its glory. She tried on feminine attire, all of the things the iconic house of Dior, whom is a girl. On Belle wearing a translucent dress with a black pattern, which is visible underwear – bra and panties with high waist and complete the look watches and luxury jewelry, earrings and bracelet, from Bvlgari.
“Very Sunny Bella Hadid on the cover of our magazine, which will appear on newsstands tomorrow,” wrote on the official page of gloss.
Also, the network got other images from this shoot. Basically, the stylists have focused on the lungs and at the same time elegant outfits that emphasized the sensual beauty of the girl. Bella herself has not shared with the followers of this work. But in Instagram the gloss already flew the first footage from the shooting. One of them, where she sits on the sand in a dress with half-naked Breasts, they signed: “Glamour on the page. Dressed in a light dress, which convey a carefree summer mood, Bella Hadid gives us a masterly lesson sensual elegance!”.