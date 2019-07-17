Bella Hadid is unrecognizable
July 17, 2019
Supermodel Bella Hadid has published pictures, which depicted in an unusual way. Users on the Network compared it to the alien. Published in Instagram pictures scored 280 thousand likes in half a day, writes the Chronicle.info with reference to the Correspondent.
In the pictures Bella captures in a short pink wig and bright makeup that changes her features beyond recognition.
“Love transformation”, “Crazy”, “Alien at large” — said in the comments.