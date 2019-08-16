Bella Hadid – not brunette
August 16, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Bella Hadid hair turned blonde. After breaking up with rapper The Weeknd the model decided to change the image.
From brunette Hadid went blonde. With a new hair color a star leaving a restaurant E Baldi in Beverly hills, photographed by reporters.
We have to admit that the girl is a very new way. Bella was in a good mood and smiling.
