Bella Hadid of the bride dress and Pamela Anderson on the show Vivienne Westwood
September 30, 2019 | Entertainment | No Comments|
Bella Hadid may have broken up with The Weeknd, but planning my wedding has not ceased. Last Saturday, the 22-year-old model paraded in a wedding “dress your dreams” at the closing show of Vivienne Westwood in Paris.
White, like a cloud, wedding dress paired with a giant hat-umbrella — one of the outlandish creations of the new collection created by creative Director and husband of Vivienne Westwood Andreas Kronthaler. Behind the scenes of Bella admits that he always wanted to get married in something like this:
Vivienne is my idol. I have always said that you will need to ask Vivienne Westwood to sew me a wedding dress, and here we are!
Another “bride” were among the guests. In asymmetrical dress in ivory and hat with a veil Pamela Anderson as Bella, looked as if he was going to go to the altar.