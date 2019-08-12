Bella Hadid posed for the glossy in a jacket on a naked body
Incredibly spicy finish.
Despite the fact that it took little more than week of August, representatives of the gloss can’t resist the announcements of new releases. So, the British Pop magazine has announced the cover of the September issue, which appeared sexy Bella Hadid.
Think for sisters Hadid came true peak in his career, because of their collaborations with fashion lustres, well-known brands and luxury brands it’s hard to even follow. Summer only foreign journals, presented at least five photo shoots with the 22-year-old Bella Hadid.
American model posted a cover of British Pop gloss, which she appeared in a sexy and even somewhat daring way. Hooligan Bella was dressed in a black leather jacket, beneath which clothes were gone. Due to this Victoria’s Secret model lit up his bare chest. Her gaze was languid is directed past the camera, and the face was the minimum of makeup. I should add that to the hot shooting Bella Hadid had to change and hair, wearing black short wig.