Bella Hadid shared her problems to help others
Supermodel Bella Hadid, which was recognized as the most beautiful woman in the world, talked about his struggle with depression. This happened with Bella when she was 18 years old. She then had a very busy schedule, she worked a lot.
According to Bella, she has worked 4 months 14 hours every day. It is likely that this load had a negative impact on the psychological state of the girl.
I cried every morning I was crying during lunch breaks, I cried myself to sleep. I was very emotionally unstable for some time, when I was working 14 hours a day for four months in a row, as an 18-year-old. It seems to me that when I needed a breath of fresh air. And lived as if in a spiral
said the model.
Bella also noted that some time did not want to speak on this topic. But now she realized that talking about their problems, it can help other people to overcome it all.
I hope to be able to help somebody. I think I’d be doing a disservice to yourself if you kept silent about something, for example, about mental health. This is what I had to face every day for five years. I am better now, but it took me a long time
said Hadid.