Bella Hadid showed a new tempting stills

August 9, 2019
Bella Hadid, who recently returned to his natural shade hair – blonde, it seems, cannot get enough of. She has published several photos where basking in the sun. The main emphasis in them is made perfect the skin, sparkle green eyes, plump lips, curvy Breasts and, of course, the blonde hair, which she wove flowers. Unusual to see fatal brunette Bella in such a tender and even romantic form.

Белла Хадид показала новые соблазнительные кадры

However, she seemed to feel it as harmoniously as possible. “My vibration is only love and light.” In the second picture where she is slightly squinting, she jokingly wrote: “actually I’m not mad, it’s just the sun.”

For shooting the younger Hadid chose a very seductive outfit. She poses in a black revealing top, which threw a white shirt. At her breast is emblazoned a gold chain with a large stone. The fans were delighted with the shots and covered a 22-year-old girl with compliments.

Lilly Nice
Lilly Nice has been a reporter on the news desk since 2015. Before that she wrote about young adolescence and family dynamics for Styles and was the legal affairs correspondent for the Metro desk. Before joining The Gal Post, Lilly Nice worked as a staff writer at the Village Voice and a freelancer for Newsday, The Wall Street Journal, GQ and Mirabella.