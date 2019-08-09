Bella Hadid showed a new tempting stills
Bella Hadid, who recently returned to his natural shade hair – blonde, it seems, cannot get enough of. She has published several photos where basking in the sun. The main emphasis in them is made perfect the skin, sparkle green eyes, plump lips, curvy Breasts and, of course, the blonde hair, which she wove flowers. Unusual to see fatal brunette Bella in such a tender and even romantic form.
However, she seemed to feel it as harmoniously as possible. “My vibration is only love and light.” In the second picture where she is slightly squinting, she jokingly wrote: “actually I’m not mad, it’s just the sun.”
For shooting the younger Hadid chose a very seductive outfit. She poses in a black revealing top, which threw a white shirt. At her breast is emblazoned a gold chain with a large stone. The fans were delighted with the shots and covered a 22-year-old girl with compliments.