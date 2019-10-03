Bella Hadid shows how to wear a pink jacket with army boots
Bella Hadid for a cloudy day in Paris chooses a bright summer shades.
Today, the model walked through the centre of the French capital in a voluminous pink blazer. Shirt to match the jacket was the perfect addition to a complex image.
Bella also made a bet on simple blue jeans, she made them in a rough army boots. Black baseball cap by New Era, small bag and sunglasses complement the outfit of the model.