Bella Hadid starred in a provocative new photo shoot
Bella Hadid is known for her love of Frank, personnel, and horses. And in the September issue of V Magazine she demonstrated both of these passions. The girl took part in the survey dedicated to the latest collection of Karl Lagerfeld for Fendi.
“In honor of the latest collection of Karl Lagerfeld for Fendi, an experienced horsewoman Bella Hadid shows full-blooded taste. Hadid rushes forward, pushing the house into a new Chapter under the guidance of Silvia Venturini”. Described new cover-story on the brand page in Instagram.
Shooting was unusual. Bella tried on exquisite things, which you can feel the spirit of the fashion house. Jackets, capes, fancy hats – everything reminds about the approaching autumn and promises to make it cozy and stylish.
Not without a seductive frame. In one photo the younger Hadid appeared in the pants with a high rise and a silk blouse, which put on a naked body. Nude Boobs of Bella, slightly disheveled styling, wet, sensual makeup and perfect light, casting a Golden glow on the young beauty, even in severe shooting masters managed to make a note of sexuality inherent in popular models.
Bella herself has shared on his page a video where she sits on horseback in a luxury backgammon. In the caption she mentioned Karl Lagerfeld, left their friend, and all the masters.