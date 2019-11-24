Bella Hadid starred in spicy photo shoot
Bella Hadid likes to change images: just recently, she went back to the usual fans of the dark shade of hair, as has newly appeared blonde. The last shots in his microblog star has dedicated important event – she soon presents a new line of clothing for the brand Chrome Hearts. In a new photo shoot she starred in a racy manner.
23-year-old beauty has posted some shots from backstage, where the posing itself, as well as in the company of the singer, designer and daughter of the founder of the brand, and just her best friend, Jesse Jo stark. Girls tried on the black leather flared trousers and bras which complemented the hats and jewelry with stones. But because it looked sexy and daring. Both hair tucked in the lush styling, and makeup done in nadovich shades. She also showed a few shots from preparation to shoot, where and blowing kisses at the camera. Looks a star in the new feminine image is just charming!