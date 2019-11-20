Bella Hadid took part in a candid photoshoot

Model posing in white shirt on a naked body at that time, as it is watered.

Supermodel Bella Hadid starred in wet clothes without a bra. Candid video of the star showed on his page on Instagram, reports the online edition of the Chronicle.info with reference to the Correspondent.

In the video, Hadid has shown how the unusual shooting. Model posing in white shirt at half-mast on one shoulder.

The body of a supermodel buttered and covered with flower petals. While shooting on the head Hadid from the kettle pour the water, and on the other hand it sent a jet of air from a hair dryer. Under the wet shirt star not wearing a bra.

In the video, model poses, laughing, talking to the participants of the shooting. Netizens noted the relaxed behavior of the stars, and some joked that the restoration needed a “normal shower”.

