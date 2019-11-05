Bella Hadid tried on the image of Catwoman
Although Halloween has passed, celebrities continue to have fun at holiday parties.
So, Bella Hadid went on one of them in the costume of a Catwoman. She wore a latex catsuit with a corset, gloves with claws and mask with ears on the head.
Spectacular costume Catwoman added leather whip, makeup with emphasis on eyes and red lipstick on the lips.
To another party devoted to celebration of Halloween, Bella wore a suit of primitive women consisting of a short top with neckline and mini skirt. The waist and hips a belt with bones.