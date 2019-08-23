Bella Hadid was excited about the Network of candid shots in lingerie
Bella Hadid recently became the heroine of the new advertising campaign for Calvin Klein. Provocative and vivid, it has already made a lot of noise in the network. Itself the 22-year-old supermodel also can’t get enough of unusual stylish shooting. It adds all new footage of her in his Instagram, each time causing a wave of excitement among its users.
A couple of hours ago she posted another batch of hot shots. She poses in top and panties with a high rise and a new line of Calvin Klein. Bella, who loves to flaunt their sexuality, and here tried to demonstrate it to the maximum. She took a very candid poses: there’s a photo on the bed in front of the mirror… Wet hair and light make-up with a focus on fresh skin and sensual lips model is a successful completion of this erotic bow.
From such passions microblogging Junior Hadid just exploded. Leave a comment and sister Bella and Gigi. “I love you very much. Fresh” – she wrote.
I wonder what Gigi in recent years, almost is not divided photo. The last thing she showed followers – landscapes. In the caption to the beautiful she added that she took a timeout from social media and enjoy the peace and tranquility of the meringue phones and wifi. Nevertheless, it takes part in the new film.
For example, the 24-year-old beauty became a heroine of the September issue of American Vogue. She tried on the things of the new season: jackets, wide sports trousers, massive shoes. And the shoot was done in motion – the model jumped on the trampoline.
By the way, recently in the network appeared the information that Gigi’s new novel. According to witnesses, she several times went on a date with a contestant of the reality show “the Bachelorette” – 26-year-old athlete and male model Tyler Cameron. The stars themselves official did not give comments. So what about a new love story too early.