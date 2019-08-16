Bella Thorne made the film for adults, which will be presented at the film festival in Germany
21-year-old Bella Thorne is still able to surprise creative projects. Only recently the former disney star submitted memoirs that reveal the tragic moments of her life, and soon will bring his directorial debut at the Oldenburg film festival in Germany. It should be noted immediately that, as a first experience in the movie, Thorne chose a porn film.
This Tuesday Bella Thorne announced that he had directed his first film in partnership with Pornhub, the main role in which she played a porn star Abella Danger and Small Hands. His directorial debut with a rating of 18+ the actress called “he and She” (Her & Him).
The filming process was quite interesting, since we have had sex in real-time, and I’ve never shot anything like it. The situation was pretty funny,
— told the star.
Bell described the film as an exploration of the relationship between man and woman that are fighting for power and dominance. She also expressed the hope that the audience will be able to treat her impartially picture:
If you think that porn is something inappropriate and causing you discomfort, I’m sorry, but don’t make other people feel guilty for what they like.
Vice President of Pornhub Corey Price praised bell for “creativity and imagination”, and also gave the film “She and he” her description:
It is modernist, a sexual image of a modern Romeo and Juliet — two star-crossed lovers experiencing the unbridled attraction to each other.
The first directorial debut Thorne will be able to assess the audience at the Oldenburg film festival in September.