Belly fat increases the risk of developing psoriasis
When excess fat on the abdomen, which is manifested abdominal obesity, people have a high risk of developing psoriasis — a type of dermatosis affecting mainly the skin.
As the portal Medicalxpress, the link between fat belly and the development of psoriasis, was established by researchers from Korea. These experts analyzed data from approximately 400 thousand people who have been diagnosed with psoriasis. The researchers said that a particularly strong correlation between abdominal obesity and psoriasis was observed in men.
“Our work shows that although the accumulation of excess fat on the stomach is a very specific factor influencing the occurrence of psoriasis, however, the relationship between these phenomena is,” said the authors of the project.
In particular, they found that threat from the point of view of possible development of psoriasis are the volumes of the waist in women is about 86 cm, men – 100 centimetres. To prevent the growth of adipose tissue on the abdomen and waist, experts recommend to minimize the consumption of saturated fats and processed foods, and actively to consume foods rich in fiber, vegetables, fruits, legumes.