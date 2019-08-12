Beloved Leonardo DiCaprio admired the perfect figure in mini bikini
44-year-old Hollywood actor Leonardo DiCaprio about his 22-year-old girlfriend, the Argentine model Camila Morrone origin, traveling on a yacht in the Mediterranean. So, they have already visited the island of Sardinia, and now arrived to Corsica.
The lovers spent the day at the beach. Kamila showed perfect figure in mini bikini leopard. Beauty did not hesitate to Express their tender feelings for the movie star, regularly hugging Leonardo.
At that time, as Morrone is in excellent physical shape, her boyfriend, according to media reports, clearly has thrown workout. He’s gained a few pounds and grew a belly.
Actor and model began Dating in December 2017. But the public began to appear in public together just last year. Rumor has it that at this time very seriously, and that major Hollywood heartthrob and perennial bachelor Leonardo DiCaprio has finally ready to start a family.