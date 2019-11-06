Beloved Leonardo DiCaprio came out in a silk dress with open neckline
Recently in Los Angeles held its annual gala LACMA Art + Film art and film festival. This time the event was held with the participation of the Fashion house Gucci.
The gala evening was attended by the girlfriend of Leonardo DiCaprio — Camila Morrone. The actress appeared in front of cameras, in beige silk dress and spaghetti straps with open neckline and long black ribbons in the back.
Lush bust Kamila attracted attention in the first place — even a diamond necklace failed to outshine its beauty.
Girl hair gathered in a bun, releasing the front strands. And the makeup focus on lipstick dark beige, combine it with a light brown eye shadow. Effectiveness outfit Morrone added her radiant smile.